Is ChatGPT getting lazier over the holidays?

ChatGPT seems to be “lazier” in December, and users are wondering if that’s because it learned that humans are lazier then too. One developer noted that if the model is told it’s December, its answers are 5% shorter than if it’s told it’s May. Others noticed ChatGPT refusing to complete tasks after Thanksgiving.

OpenAI has acknowledged the complaints that ChatGPT appears to be phoning it in. “This certainly isn’t intentional. model behavior can be unpredictable, and we’re looking into fixing it,” the company wrote on X.