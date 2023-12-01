Has ChatGPT really gotten ‘lazy’?

ChatGPT is inherently a black box, making it impossible for users to know exactly what’s going on under the hood. That mystery can be enticing for researchers and people using the tool for entertainment purposes, but it’s detrimental if you’re trying to incorporate AI into consistent, reliable workflows.

AD

OpenAI regularly announces new features, but it currently doesn’t disclose the fine-tuning adjustments it makes to its models over time, which can have a major impact on their performance. In another incident earlier this year, those small tweaks led some users to incorrectly conclude that ChatGPT was losing its capabilities and getting “dumber” over time.

But the current accusations over “laziness” show there’s a big difference between capabilities and behavior. ChatGPT clearly still has the ability to perform the same work, but the prompts people are using aren’t getting the same results. In some cases, asking the chatbot to complete the task another way is enough to overcome its supposed lethargy.

Figuring out new prompting strategies, however, takes time and experimentation. Going through that process periodically might not be worth it to some people, especially if you’re paying $20 a month for a subscription to OpenAI’s premium service, ChatGPT Plus.

AD

There’s also another thing worth taking into consideration: Running ChatGPT is incredibly expensive for OpenAI. The research firm SemiAnalysis estimated in February that ChatGPT was costing the startup nearly $700,000 a day, and that was before it released its most advanced models, GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo.

The “lazier” the chatbot gets, the more money OpenAI saves, and the less strain there is on its systems — a problem that OpenAI has admitted it is currently struggling to overcome. Two weeks ago, it temporarily halted people from signing up for ChatGPT Plus after a wave of new users “exceeded our capacity,” CEO Sam Altman said.

There’s no evidence that the current problems people are experiencing with OpenAI’s models are the result of a deliberate corporate strategy. But the reality is that in many ways, AI is currently limited not by what the technology is capable of, but the amount of resources it takes to make it work.