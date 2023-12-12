China’s internet censors target ‘pessimism’

China’s internet regulator is cracking down on “pessimistic” content that paints a bleak picture of the economy, the latest move by Beijing to control the digital narrative.

The updates to China’s content moderation campaign – named qing lang – or “clear and bright” in Mandarin – homes in on short-form video platforms like Douyin, which have become the epicenter for sociocultural debate in China.

With youth unemployment widespread amid a slowing economy, the watchdog also said it would remove videos that promote “the wrong career values” as the country struggles to rebound from the pandemic.