The hottest meme in China is a century-old scholar

As an increasing number of Chinese college graduates struggle to find employment, a 1919 short story about “Kong Yiji” — an impoverished and frequently humiliated academic — has been resurrected into a relatable meme.

After Chinese state media criticized unemployed Chinese graduates for being “picky” about jobs and encouraged them to take on blue-collar work, many social media users invoked the fictional account of Kong Yiji to describe their bleak economic prospects in China and a ruling class unaware about modern-day pressures.

The Kong Yiji hashtag has now been censored on Weibo, and a pop music video titled Sunny and Cheerful Kong Yiji on Bilibili, China’s version of YouTube, was taken down hours after being uploaded.

But even as authorities crack down on criticism of the government’s lack of resources to help a highly-educated generation, Chinese internet users are increasingly expressing their pessimism about the future.