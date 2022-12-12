“Hope I’ll never see you again:” China’s Weibo users celebrate end of COVID travel tracking app

Chinese social media users posted their final screenshots of a nationwide COVID location tracking app after the government announced Monday that it was deactivating the once-mandatory service.

Many citizens on Weibo posted celebratory messages hailing the end of the Tongxin Xincheng Card travel tracking app (通信行程卡), which had been used since 2020 to determine whether residents had been in high-risk areas in order to decide their testing and quarantine requirements.

Some, however, acknowledged the app's utility which had been a critical part of China's zero-COVID strategy.

China's ambassador to the U.S. told Semafor's Africa Summit Monday that COVID rules would be "further relaxed" in the near future and travel to China would get easier.