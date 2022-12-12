China’s US ambassador: COVID rules will be further relaxed and international travel will get easier in near future

Semafor

China's ambassador to the United States said Monday that he expects COVID restrictions in China to be further relaxed "in the near future," and international travel to the country will become easier.

During an interview at Semafor's Africa Summit in Washington, Ambassador Qin Gang described China's COVID rules as "dynamic, not rigid."

"We are making dynamic readjustments to our response measures. Now the measures are being relaxed, and in the near future I believe that the measures will be further relaxed," Qin said.