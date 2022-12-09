Sam Bankman-Fried labeled ‘reckless’ in 2018 employee interviews

Bankman-Fried seems to still be the same person he was in 2018. Instead of learning from the lessons that drove employees to leave Alameda then, he seemed to have doubled down on them at FTX, reflecting his superhuman tolerance for risky and messy situations that frightened everyone around him.

According to the documents and interviews, the first two months of 2018 were traumatizing to many of the employees at Alameda. I learned that at least one employee continues to get physically ill when thinking about it.

Just when Alameda was starting to get the hang of its trading and accounting software, Bankman-Fried decided he wanted to deploy an automated trading “bot” that had been developed. Employees at the firm, battle weary from the previous two months, were pushing back hard on the idea.

Bankman-Fried was unfazed. Unilaterally, he decided to unleash the automatic trading bot, known as “ModelBot.”