Weibo users celebrate China’s 10-point plan to ease COVID curbs by honoring Wuhan whistleblower

Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, told the Wall Street Journal that the relaxation of measures may prompt an uptick in cases over the next few months, but that it will be difficult to detect when cases will peak because health officials have changed rules so frequently.

Cowling also expressed concerned about the country's ability to cope with an increase in serious cases.

“We’ll start hearing about hospitals being unable to accept patients because they are fully occupied,” he said. “Fairly soon we’ll also hear about outbreaks in institutional care facilities for elderly.”

The Journal reported that China has fewer than four intensive-care bed spaces for every 100,000 people.