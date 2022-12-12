Korea is deploying 270 police officers to control BTS fans at Jin’s military training facility

Jin previously appealed to BTS fans not to show up at the military facility.

Given BTS's significant female and foreign fanbase, authorities plan to deploy female and foreign affairs officers who can translate other languages, News1 Korea reported.

The army has been working with local officials to ensure crowd control and prevent unsafe situations, the newspaper Donga reported, citing a briefing from Ministry of National Defense official Kim Jin-tae.

Officials also plan to crack down on illegal street vendors around the military base to prevent congestion.

In a statement on the social media platform WeVerse, the group's label Big Hit Music said it "will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment."

The label urged fans to stay away from the military site "to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding" and said that Jin is expected to enter the training center in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans.

"Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts," the label added.