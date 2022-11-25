Jin had to tell the BTS ARMY not to visit him while he trains for the Korean army

South Korea requires all men to enlist in the nation's army the time they turn 30. Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, is the oldest member of BTS and turns 30 on Dec. 4.

BTS's label announced in October that the band's seven members would enlist in the South Korean army, ending months of speculation over whether the world's biggest boy band would have to do two years of compulsory service.

The label told the BTS fans that the band would reconvene "as a group again around 2025."