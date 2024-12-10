Interim prime minister appointed in Syria to lead transition

Mohammed al-Bashir has been named as Syria’s interim prime minister, days after Bashar al-Assad’s regime was toppled by rebel forces.

Bashir, who previously served as the head of the rebel administration’s self-styled “Salvation Government,” set up by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), said in a televised address that he will lead a transition government until March 2025.

Bashir’s appointment after a meeting with HTS’s leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa — known by his nom de guerre Mohammed al-Jolani — and Assad’s Prime Minister Ghazi al-Jalali.

Assad’s sudden overthrow and the rapid ascent of the main rebel faction, HTS, has thrown the country into political uncertainty, and the various factions now have to move quickly to decide a power-sharing agreement to consolidate their victory, an expert argued in The Conversation.