House Republicans mulling two big bills in 2025, with tax going first, Texas Rep. says

Republican lawmakers are discussing a new possible sequence of major bills next year — a tax plan first, then a second bill that tackles other policies, Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Semafor’s Elana Schor in an interview Wednesday.

Van Duyne spoke as her party remains in high-stakes talks over how to best enact President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda next year given its small majorities in Congress. Senate Republicans have urged the quick passage of a border bill, followed by a tax bill later in the year, while some House Republicans have called for one bill encompassing all of their priorities.

Van Duyne alluded to discussions on Tuesday night that touched on the possibility of “two bills, but their preference is to have the tax bill first and then followed by getting whatever we can.”

AD

“The concern is that you’re going to run out of time, political capital, and actually willpower to get things done if they’re not done soon enough,” Van Duyne said, pointing to March as a reasonable timetable to finish work on a tax bill.