Germany’s Scholz fields confidence vote following coalition collapse

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz has formally requested a confidence vote following the November collapse of his governing coalition.

Germany’s government has largely stalled since Scholz fired the country’s finance minister last month, precipitating the breakup of his fragile center-left three-party coalition. Scholz is widely expected to lose the vote, setting the stage for a general election in the first half of 2025 that could see his party’s power eroded even further.

AD

“Our country needs stable majorities and a government capable of action,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is largely a figurehead, told Deutsche Welle.

The collapse of Germany’s government, as well as that of France last week, has left a “vacuum of leadership” across Europe, The New York Times wrote.