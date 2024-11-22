Germany’s economy slowing more than expected

Germany reported slower-than-expected economic growth, the latest challenge facing a country whose coalition government has collapsed.

Germany — Europe’s biggest economy — barely avoided recession this year, battered by declining industrial production, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the long-run, its famed manufacturing sector faces challenges from Chinese rivals: “Germany’s old macro business model of cheap energy and easily accessible large export markets is no longer working,” an ING economist wrote.

But with an election not expected to be held until February, analysts are skeptical of any short-term policy changes to address the country’s malaise. Germany’s chancellor staved off an internal party bid to unseat him, but is polling in the mid-teens.