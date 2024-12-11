Chinese retailer Temu storms Nigeria

The tenor of reactions to Temu’s Nigeria entry from industry analysts and consumers is a mix of admiration and anxiety. The retailer’s ascent to the top of the download charts indicates a successful launch strategy but there are fears that its operations will deplete local markets.

Beyond advertising, what could make Temu a seismic actor for Nigerian e-commerce is the control it has over its value chain, analysts say. Unlike many online retailers who act as middlemen between manufacturers and consumers, Temu is able to ship directly from factories in China. It gives the company a wide latitude to fulfil a vast variety of products at potentially cheaper prices.

And in emerging markets where price sensitivity means consumers have little loyalty to brands, Temu will effectively be preferred to other retailers.

Combined with gamified shopping that makes for an alluring user experience, the company’s presence could be “very, very dangerous, not only for Africa’s homegrown ecommerce platforms, but also for its fledgling fashion and design sector,” said Marie Lora-Mungai, an analyst who covers African creative industries.

Indeed, there have been some shifts in African e-commerce since Temu’s arrival on the continent.

Nigeria and South Africa could calm their local markets’ anxieties over the activities of global offshore online retailers by demanding concessions, Lora-Mugai said. “More specifically, I would force the platform to build factories and train workers locally.”

But some observers say only extreme measures like a ban will preserve local capacity. The takeover of e-commerce by foreign companies would be akin to Netflix and YouTube becoming preferred to local platforms for film distribution, said Oris Aigbokhaevbolo, a Nigerian film journalist and online publisher.

“Across fields, we have a new anthem: If it comes from Nigeria and a rival shows up from overseas, they’ll win. But you can’t really build a country’s economy like this,” he said.