Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is reportedly missing from prison

His whereabouts have been unknown for six days, and his team has been unable to see him at court appearances, where he typically appears by video. Prison staff have cited “electricity issues” as the cause of Navalny’s absence, but his legal team doubts the veracity of those claims, saying Russian authorities were mocking them.

AD

His lawyer wrote on X that they were informed he wasn’t in the IK-6 or IK-7 penal colonies. He was previously imprisoned in the IK-6 colony near Moscow.