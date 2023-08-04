Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 more years in prison

Navalny was charged with promoting terrorism and funding extremism. Prosecutors wanted a 20-year sentence, adding to the nine years the opposition leader is already serving in a Russian penal colony.

The Kremlin has long targeted Navalny’s organization, The Anti-Corruption Foundation. Members of the foundation have recently stated that Navalny has been in poor health in prison, and in April, they suspected he had been poisoned.

In 2020, Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent following anti-Kremlin protests in Belarus.

He has previously said he expects to be imprisoned in Russia past 2050.

In a Thursday post on Telegram, Navalny, through his team, wrote: “Think about why such a demonstratively huge sentence is needed. Its main purpose is to intimidate. You, not me. I will even say this: you personally, reading these lines.”