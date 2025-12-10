Events Email Briefings
House lines up vote on annual defense bill

Dec 10, 2025, 5:20am EST
Ralph Norman
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The House will take its first floor vote today on whether to advance annual defense legislation.

GOP leaders projected confidence Tuesday that they’ll have enough support to move the National Defense Authorization Act despite conservatives’ concerns over what is — and isn’t — in the bill.

“To go $8 billion above what the president asked for?” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said. “When they stop buying our bonds, it’s going to be a dead stop for this country; we won’t have an NDAA.”

Others pushed back on its exclusion of a temporary ban on the Fed issuing a central bank digital currency.

“We need and were promised a law,” Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, said.

Democrats, meanwhile, are expressing annoyance at the bill’s failure to protect collective bargaining rights for Defense Department employees.

Eleanor Mueller
