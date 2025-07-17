This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Eleanor Mueller: Did you foresee the Freedom Caucus rebellion that happened over your Central Bank Digital Currency legislation earlier this week?

Rep. Tom Emmer: I was, frankly, flattered. It is imperative that this becomes law — because even though the president has made it illegal, they’re still working on it. The Fed’s still working on it; you’ve got different universities still working on it. We should never be like the Chinese Communist Party. The Digital Yuan is the most evil and dastardly authoritarian regime control tool that you can have. We’re better than that, and we should never want that.

I was surprised when they took it to the next level and said, ‘We need a 100% guarantee that this will be law.’ That was the discussion yesterday, because one group had an idea of how to do it; another group had a different idea of how to do it. But you could not give anyone a 100% guarantee, because once you pass it over to the Senate, they’ll need to have seven Democrats join.

After all of that discussion, everybody settled on putting the Emmer Anti-CBDC Surveillance Act on the National Defense Authorization Act. So that’s the best opportunity.

Initially, it will probably have to be a Republican-only vote to start with. But as soon as we hit that magic number of 218, or whatever the strength of the House is, I think you’ll see Democrats who support both the NDAA and the Anti-Surveillance Act start to get on board.

What assurances did the Senate give this week, both in terms of enacting the CBDC ban and a regulatory overhaul?

It was represented to me that Tim Scott is absolutely committed to fighting for it. [John] Barrasso is committed to fighting for it. [John] Thune is absolutely going to give it serious consideration as to how they might help.

And then it’s our chair, who has been very gracious. I mean, Mike Rogers did not have to say yes to this. He had a bill that came out of committee the NDAA with two dissenting votes, right? He did not have to consent to this. He has. And now, when he is working with his counterpart on the other side, Roger Wicker, my understanding is they are going to work hard to keep it in.

But you can’t give anybody a 100% guarantee when human beings are involved and you’re talking about the legislative process.

What does the new timeline for passing both bills look like, given that the NDAA will likely pass in December and the Senate says they want to pass their regulatory overhaul this fall?

The Senate will probably take till December, but it’ll be passed out of the House in early September. Whether that will appease members, we’ll see — but that’s the agreement.

Is it your impression so far that Trump will be as involved on market structure legislation as he was on the stablecoin bill?

Yeah. The president wants all three of these. He wants GENIUS now, because it’s ready: ‘Let’s put a win on the board.’

One thing I saw yesterday — and this is not to denigrate anyone’s principles, core values, etc. — but you’ve got people who have worked on this for years, and you’ve got other people that are just like being introduced to it, and they both are acting as though they’re the same experience. So that’s a challenge — but it’s overcome, because the president makes it very clear.

What was his message last night?

His message was, ‘You know what’s even better? A win. Let’s get a win.’

Did Warren Davidson play a big role in bringing around the Freedom Caucus?

Yeah. Warren was heavily involved in the discussions yesterday, and I know he’s talked to the president directly about this. So yeah, Warren has a big part to play.