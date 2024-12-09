UN Security Council to discuss shock overthrow of Syria’s Assad

The UN Security Council is on Monday set to discuss the shock overthrow of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, a shift that has buoyed many in the country and upended geopolitics.

Huge numbers were freed from the regime’s notorious prisons — a video showed rebels opening jail cells, with a glimpse of a toddler in one — while many of the millions of Syrians refugees abroad began contemplating heading home.

Assad’s collapse leaves significant questions, however. His overthrow means Iran is less able to support its proxy Hezbollah and may have to decide between negotiating with the West or accelerating its pursuit of nuclear weapons, while Russia could lose strategic military bases in Syria and see its reputation as a global power dimmed.