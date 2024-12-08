Syrian rebels claim Damascus, overthrow Assad regime

Syrian rebels claimed control of Damascus, overthrowing the regime of Bashar al-Assad, the culmination of a lightning offensive in which fighters surged across the country and government forces melted away in the face of the onslaught.

Their success reshapes the Middle East — Syria had been a key plank of Iran’s regional strategy of growing its power via proxy regimes and militias — and came with Tehran and Syria’s other backers, such as Russia and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, either distracted or defenestrated by their own conflicts. According to Reuters and Al-Jazeera, rebels also said Assad had fled Damascus.