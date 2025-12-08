Hawley warns Republicans: Do more for working class or we’ll lose

Donald Trump’s Republican Party is often tugged in opposite directions by two competing economic influences: its corporate-friendly establishment and its upstart populist wing.

Sen. Josh Hawley, perhaps the chamber’s truest populist, is starting to worry that his camp is being ignored — and, as a result, that the party will lose Trump’s advantage with working-class voters next year.

“I think it is at risk. I think there’s no doubt about that. The president knows it’s at risk,” the Missouri Republican told Semafor. “Voters aren’t stupid. They’re not in this because they’re loyal to some party or another. They’re in it to try to improve the conditions of their lives.”

Hawley is no Marjorie Taylor Greene; he’s not about to flee the legislative arena and just won another six-year term. But he and the Georgia congresswoman are both warning of a rude awakening in next year’s midterms if Republicans don’t course-correct.

AD

He said fellow lawmakers are spurning Trump-backed ideas, like legislation to lower drug prices or send out tariff rebate checks, at their own peril: “If they do, then they’ll lose … If we want to be a majority party, our future is to be a working-class party.”

Hawley’s counsel comes as the battle to control the post-Trump GOP heats up, less than a year into a second term that started with clear signs the party was ready to follow the president’s rejection of its Bush-era economic agenda.

Tax cuts on tipped wages and overtime as well as tariffs gained favor among many Republicans — all ideas that were anathema to the old guard.

AD

Over the summer, Republicans made good on several of Trump’s more populist campaign promises as part of their party-line tax law. It was a major boost for Hawley, an economist populist and social conservative who can count Vice President JD Vance as a policy ally.

But in other areas, the party strayed far from a pro-working-class posture.

Republicans cut future Medicaid benefits in their tax law; it was a tough pill for Hawley to swallow, but he ultimately supported the bill in part because it provided relief to his constituents exposed to radiation. On top of that, Trump and many other Republicans are reluctant to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies that keep health care premiums down for millions.

And Republicans are resisting Trump’s hopes to send most Americans $2,000 tariff rebate checks, an idea that Hawley embraced long ago. Wide-ranging prescription drug reform remains elusive, too. Hawley is now trying to convince his colleagues to exempt medical expenses from taxes.

AD

Could the Republican Party be reverting back to its old ways?

“The institutionalist Republican Party is not a populist party. I think that’s pretty clear,” Hawley said. “The bottleneck’s in Congress. You’ve got Trump out there saying we ought to do dividend checks. You’ve got Trump out there saying we need to do a deal that will lower prescription drugs for everybody. You don’t see Congress acting.”