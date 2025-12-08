Congress lines up defense bill for possible vote this week

The House hopes to vote this week on the National Defense Authorization Act, which sets policy at the Pentagon for the year.

Lawmakers released text Sunday that would limit the administration’s ability to withdraw troops from Europe and greenlight $8 billion more than Trump requested. It also included proposals to repeal sanctions on Syria and restrict US investments in China — with some minor changes.

“Trump’s America First Investment Policy just went to the next level — and will put Beijing on notice,” Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., told Semafor of the latter proposal. “No more letting American investors unknowingly bankroll China’s military, surveillance, and tech capabilities.”

What didn’t make it in: language that would provide military members with IVF, a Senate bill that would make housing more affordable, and a House measure that would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency.

The latter’s absence could complicate the GOP’s whip count, since leaders promised conservatives earlier this year that they would try to get it in.