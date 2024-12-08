Economic anger ousts Ghana ruling party

Ghana’s former president is set to return to power after defeating the ruling party candidate in national elections.

The outgoing vice president conceded the loss Sunday following a vote that, like many global elections this year, was defined by citizens’ anger over the handling of the economy.

The country is mired in its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, triggered by a 2022 default on its $30 billion sovereign debt.

A surge in illegal mining and gold smuggling is also eroding the West African nation’s economy, Semafor Africa’s Alexis Akwagyiram wrote.

But there’s little incentive for the next government to crack down, “because it funds political machines and enriches traditional rulers.”