Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s economy as election looms

ACCRA, Ghana — A surge in illegal mining that has reduced Ghana’s cocoa production, contaminated water supplies, and stoked food inflation looks set to be among the biggest challenges awaiting the winner of next month’s presidential election.

Illegal gold mining, known locally as “galamsey,” has spread across Ghana this year, driven by a historic rise in global gold prices. But, with much of the gold smuggled out of the country, Africa’s top gold exporter isn’t benefiting from the boom.

The illegal miners typically dig in makeshift pits. They use chemicals, such as mercury and nitric acid, to separate gold particles from sediment before dumping their waste in rivers. Chinese entrepreneurs have driven much of the recent surge by partnering with local leaders and, in some cases, providing sophisticated digging machinery.

Unlicensed miners are encroaching on farmland which analysts say has contributed to the sharp fall in the production of cocoa, one of Ghana’s main exports. Output for the 2023/24 season in the world’s second largest cocoa producer is projected to be nearly 40% lower than the industry target — a problem partly due to climate change and crop disease, but exacerbated by gold mining.

The Ghana Water Company in August warned that parts of the country faced water shortages due to pollution caused by illegal mining. That warning spurred hundreds of campaigners to stage street protests in a bid to make galamsey a campaign issue ahead of the Dec. 7 presidential election.

Illegal mining in Ghana has gone on for decades, but the trade in illegally mined gold has now become lucrative for entire communities and political elites.

“A lot of the money is being used to support political parties,” said Kweku Awotwi, a Ghanaian executive who chairs the board at United Bank for Africa (Ghana). “It’s very profitable to be in the business and a lot of people are benefitting from it.”