Mideast diplomats seek to accelerate two-state solution

Middle East foreign ministers are pressing the Biden administration to support accelerated talks to establish an independent Palestinian state, citing a year deadline to put in place a diplomatic roadmap for Israel and the Palestinians.

Top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Washington and called for an immediate-cease fire in Israel’s war against the militant Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But they also stressed to reporters the need for the U.S. and international community to quickly revive the long-stalled Mideast peace process to ensure lasting stability once Israel concludes its military operations.

“Certainly, it can happen within one year, or at least the roadmap that takes us to a Palestinian state can happen in one year,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said ahead of his meeting with Blinken. “It could happen much sooner than that because, again, we all know what that roadmap looks like.”

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the lack of a diplomatic track has fueled militancy in the Palestinian territories and allowed Hamas, which the U.S., European Union and U.K. designate as a terrorist organization, to grow its support in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. “What you need to focus on now is to get the Palestinians their future, and to convince the Palestinians that they have a future,” Safadi said.

The U.S. vetoed on Friday a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.