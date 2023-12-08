Israel is recruiting Africans to plug its farm work shortage

Kenya and Malawi are helping to plug a shortage of farm workers in Israel caused by the departure of thousands of foreign workers since the start of the country’s war with Hamas.

More than 10,000 foreign farm workers have left the country since the conflict began in early October, according to the Israeli government.

Kenya’s Labour ministry this week announced that the country will send 1,500 farm workers to Israel, to be employed on three-year renewable contracts earning $1500 per month. The announcement came a fortnight after Malawi similarly sent 221 workers to Israel. It plans to send 5,000 more workers to the country.

But the governments of both African countries are facing questions in their countries over the decision to send workers during the ongoing conflict. Critics emphasize safety and security concerns, as well as the potential impact on the strength of local workforces.