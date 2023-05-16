Kenya risks pushing its citizens into "modern slavery" with overseas jobs drive

NAIROBI — Kenya's drive for its citizens to find work in Gulf states risks forcing them into a modern slavery system in which physical abuse is common, warn rights groups.

East Africa's largest economy plans to sign 10 bilateral labor agreements in the next "couple of months" with countries interested in hiring Kenyan workers, President William Ruto said this month. He named Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada as countries with which deals could be struck to create job opportunities overseas and boost remittances.

But campaigners say this push risks the safety of those hired as domestic workers, such as housekeepers and cleaners, in Gulf nations where there have been numerous reports of Kenyans being injured or even killed by physically abusive employers. "So many people come back in coffins and the government doesn’t seem to do anything about it," said John Mwariri, a lawyer at Nairobi's Kituo Cha Sheria legal advice center representing 11 Gulf returnees seeking compensation from Kenya’s government for allegedly failing to protect them.

"In those Middle East countries, there is a system called kafala that is like modern day slavery," said Mwariri, referring to a system under which workers cannot change jobs without their employer's permission, leaving many unable to escape exploitation and abuse. "Kenyans have been exposed to this and that is why we are saying it is risky and Kenyans should not go there until the government comes up with measures that will stop the violations of domestic workers," he added.

More than 170,000 Kenyans are working in Gulf states, Labor Principal Secretary Geoffrey Kaituko told a parliamentary committee in March. More than 80,000 Kenyan domestic workers secured employment in Saudi Arabia in 2022, according to Labor ministry figures.

Ruto, announcing the labor export push, said diaspora remittances from Kenyans abroad hit a record $4.2 billion in 2022 — more than the $1.2 billion generated from the country’s top export, tea. Kenyans working in Saudi Arabia sent home 37.78 billion Kenyan shillings in 2022 ($302.26 million), up from 23.12 billion Kenyan shillings ($185.01 million) in 2021.