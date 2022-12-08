Who is Dina Boluarte, Peru’s first woman president?

On Wednesday, Castillo tried to dissolve Congress just hours before impeachment proceedings were set to begin against him. Lawmakers continued with the process anyway, voting 101-6 to remove Castillo from office.

The former president was arrested following his attempted coup.

Castillo is being investigated for six separate federal corruption cases, and Wednesday’s impeachment vote was the third such vote he has faced.

Boluarte is due to remain in office until July 2026. She is, however, Peru's fifth president since 2020, and the country's political instability in recent years raises questions over whether she can serve out the rest of the term.