Peru’s president was impeached after he tried to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment

Castillo was facing his third impeachment vote. Despite his declaration to dissolve Congress, lawmakers forged ahead with the vote, choosing to oust him by a vote of 101-6, the Associated Press reported.

In an address earlier on Wednesday, Castillo said he was establishing a "government of exception" that would govern through decrees until the new Congress is established. He also sought to implement a nightly curfew and reorganize the courts and police.

Critics swiftly questioned the legality of the move and accused him of staging the equivalent of a coup to remain in power. "Golpe de Estado," Spanish for Coup d'état, began trending on Twitter.