US citizen Anne Sacoolas gets suspended sentence for killing British teen in car crash

Sacoolas’ decision to appear virtually, reportedly at the urging of the U.S. government, outraged many in the British public who took to social media to say that the sentence was too lenient and that Sacoolas should have received her punishment in person.

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, “Since Harry’s death in August 2019 we have been clear that Ms Sacoolas should return to the UK to face British justice. Since she chose not to, virtual hearings were arranged as the most viable way to bring the case to court and give justice to Harry’s family."

Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, said she was "absolutely disgusted" by the U.S. government directing Sacoolas not to appear in person, saying her failure to do so was "despicable."

"Anne Sacoolas has a criminal record for the rest of her life. That was something she never thought she'd see, something the US government never thought they'd see," Charles said.

Dunn's family wants a parliamentary inquiry into the incident and plans to work with the Foreign Office to prevent similar tragedies, the BBC reports.