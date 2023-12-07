Top Google executive: ‘We don’t believe in outsourcing’ AI development

A senior Google executive said Thursday that the tech giant doesn’t need to rely on outside companies to develop advanced AI models. His remarks come after turmoil at OpenAI showed how much Microsoft is dependent on the tech startup.

“In short, we don’t don’t believe in outsourcing [research and development],” Kent Walker, the president of global affairs for Google & Alphabet, said at Semafor’s event, Finding Common Ground on AI: A Bicoastal Exchange.

Walker added: “We have something like 13,000 computer science PhDs at Google who are excited about this and focused on this new generation of work.”

His comments came a day after Google released its long-anticipated Gemini AI model, ratcheting up competition with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which partners with Microsoft. The ability to develop AI “completely in-house” is a big advantage for Google, Semafor’s Reed Albergotti wrote last week.

“That advantage is especially important after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired last month from the company under mysterious circumstances, only to be rehired after the startup came close to dissolving,” Albergotti wrote.