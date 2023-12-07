Ethiopia’s call for foreign investment in its banking sector comes with strings

Ethiopia’s plan to liberalize its banking sector comes at a time when foreign investors and partners are starting to reconsider what was only recently seen as a huge, underserved commercial market that was full of promise. Last week, French telecom giant Orange pulled out of a bid for a minority share of state-owned Ethio Telecom. This came after the government was also forced to withdraw a third telecoms license offering after no bidder came forward.

Even those who made early moves haven’t had the first mover advantage they might have expected in a market that has been starved of competition before now. Kenya’s Safaricom, which was granted the first telecoms license in 2021, has seen its plan hampered due to a two-year civil war and other internecine conflicts. And last month Ethio Lease, a division of New York-based African Asset Finance Co, the first and only foreign group to receive a financial services license in Ethiopia, shut up shop after four years due to foreign exchange constraints.

Both cases highlight the difficulty of this moment for foreign entrants to Ethiopia’s banking sector. The nation is facing disruption from these conflicts, high national debt, and other macroeconomic challenges.

Local banks would benefit from an injection of foreign cash and expertise into the sector. Most banks continue to struggle with a lack of technological advancement and a paucity of talent. There are also fears that, unless drastic action is taken, Ethiopian banks will never be able to compete favorably on the global stage.

“Size matters and the local banks would need to find ways to stay competitive or merge in order to be a sizable player for the rest of the world to want to invest in them”, said Amaha Bekele, a managing partner at Deloitte East Africa.

And yet there are some reasons for caution, as seen from the regulators’ restrictions on ownership. Mushe Semu, a trade manager at Dashen Bank, told me he was supportive of foreign investment but pointed out that international banks might not feel the need to serve people in rural areas, for example, since they might be less profitable customers. Local banks have traditionally received incentives to serve rural communities.

“Ethiopia’s private banking sector is only about 30 years old and still has limitations that can be complemented by such an opportunity”, Semu told Semafor Africa. But he added: “If regulated adequately, foreign investment brings a host of benefits.”