Safaricom’s bumpy Ethiopia ride has investors worried

NAIROBI — When Kenya’s Safaricom set up shop in Ethiopia last October, it looked set to make a big splash in a long underserved market in Africa’s second most populous nation.

While it started off well enough, signing up 5 million customers by August, it soon became apparent that Safaricom’s lofty ambitions have exposed managerial, operational, and domestic challenges. Its problems have included the sudden exit of its top Ethiopia executive and an uncertain rollout of its mobile money service, M-Pesa, against stiffer-than-expected competition from the former local monopoly.

Serious concerns about ongoing hostilities in Ethiopia have added to the company’s problems, fueling questions about whether it will be able to meet its ambitious growth targets — it expects to have 10 million subscribers by March. It was forced to shut down its sites in Ethiopia’s second largest region, Amhara, after a state of emergency was declared by the federal government last month.

Besides the security headache, the telco is also dealing with a boycott campaign in Ethiopia’s largest region, Oromia. The campaign dubbed #BoycottSafaricomEthiopia is led by activists protesting what they consider to be unfair hiring practices and the company not using the local Afaan Oromo language in its operations in the region.