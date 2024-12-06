Syria rebel leader says group’s aim is to overthrow Assad

Syria’s rebel coalition — which has made lightning progress in a surprise offensive — aims to overthrow the regime of Bashar al-Assad, the group’s leader told CNN.

The remarks make clear that fighters’ advances in recent days to take control of the key cities of Aleppo and Hama, and make advances on Homs, are part of a larger effort to unseat the country’s president, who had largely been seen to have won Syria’s long-running civil war.