Syria’s frozen conflict erupts as rebels take Aleppo

Syrian rebels — led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — stormed western Aleppo Friday, in the most dramatic shift in the civil war in years.

The wealthier half of what was once the country’s largest city and economic center remained under Syrian government control for more than four years of battle last decade. The Syrian government’s swift collapse there comes as President Bashar al-Assad’s allies in Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia face challenges on multiple fronts.

The offensive began two days ago in neighboring Idlib and swept through villages and towns south and west of Aleppo. Government forces, including militants from Lebanon and Iraqi and Iranian commanders, appear to have dissipated, leaving behind tanks, ammunition, drones, and what seem to be anti-aircraft systems.

HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani — a US-designated terrorist and former head of Al Qaeda in Syria who broke ties with the group in 2017 — deployed forces equipped with night-vision scopes and suicide drones, according to Syria expert Charles Lister. Al-Jolani was shown in a video overseeing operations from a command center and released a message instructing fighters not to enter homes.

The speed of the advances came as a shock to Aleppo’s residents, and even the fighters “were astonished,” according to a reporter with a Syrian opposition channel that broadcast live from inside Aleppo late on Friday.