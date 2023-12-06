rotating globe
Karina Tsui
Karina Tsui
Dec 6, 2023, 8:13am EST
mediaNorth America

Taylor Swift is Time magazine’s person of the year

Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Title icon

The News

Taylor Swift is Time magazine’s person of the year for 2023.

“If you’re skeptical, consider it: How many conversations did you have about Taylor Swift this year? How many times did you see a photo of her while scrolling on your phone? Were you one of the people who made a pilgrimage to a city where she played?,” wrote Time’s West coast editor in a profile of the billionaire singer-songwriter.

“In a divided world, where too many institutions are failing, Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light,” wrote Time Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs.

In the nearly 100 years that the magazine has named a Person of the Year, Swift is the first entertainer to receive the designation on her own.

This is a breaking news story. Please return soon for more updates.

