World leaders are begging Taylor Swift to visit their countries

In 2014, Swift canceled her sold-out concert in Bangkok after a military coup forced out the civilian government, and she has yet to return to Thailand.

Pita Limjaroenrat, who is hoping to be the country’s next prime minister after his pro-democracy party emerged victorious in May’s elections, tweeted at Swift on Thursday and urged her to visit.

“Hey Taylor! Big fan of yours. Btw, Thailand is back on track to be fully democratic after you had to cancel last time due to the coup,” he said, adding, “Do come and I’ll be singing Lavender Haze with you!

Within Southeast Asia, Swift is currently only set to play in Singapore, where she has six dates planned for next March.