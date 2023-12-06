Kevin McCarthy will leave Congress at the end of the year

Former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress at the end of this year.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” McCarthy wrote in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

McCarthy faced a tumultuous eight-month tenure as speaker: He is the first to ever be removed from power. That campaign was led, in part, by Rep. Matt Gaetz, who simply wrote “McLeavin’” on X after McCarthy’s announcement.

Shortly after his ouster, there was widespread speculation that the California congressman would soon exit Congress. But McCarthy downplayed the claims in October, telling reporters that he had “a lot more work to do.”

Privately, however, McCarthy apparently told donors that he was planning to ”get the hell out,” Axios reported last week, citing sources.

— with J.D. Capelouto, Kadia Goba, and David Weigel