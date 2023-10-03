House ousts McCarthy — for now

The News
The House of Representatives stripped Kevin McCarthy of his gavel Tuesday afternoon, the first time in history the chamber has voted to remove a speaker.
Whether McCarthy will remain toppled remains unclear, however. House Republicans now face the difficult task of choosing a new leader and, with no obvious replacement candidate in waiting, McCarthy could try to reclaim his role. If so, lawmakers may be in for a grueling evening of roll call votes, similar to the 15 rounds it took to elect the Californian as speaker in January. McCarthy himself has said he’d be willing to repeat the performance.
Rep. Ralph Norman, a member of the hard right House Freedom Caucus, told CNN he would support McCarthy slogging it out. “It’s a great process,” he said. “That’s why we did it in January.” Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc. vowed to Semafor that he’d “be willing to go through 1500 more” rounds.
Eight Republicans joined with Democrats to oust McCarthy, passing a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair introduced Monday by Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida lawmaker who has emerged over the past year as McCarthy’s archnemesis. Most of the former speaker’s opponents belonged to the party’s hard-right faction, who have accused McCarthy of backtracking on promises he made to secure the speakership this year, and were infuriated by his decision to avoid a government shutdown by passing a temporary spending bill with Democratic help.
One exception was Rep. Nancy Mace, the often unpredictable moderate from South Carolina who joined in the overthrow effort. She told reporters she was upset that McCarthy had not followed through on a promise that he would bring up a vote on legislation expanding birth control access. “If you promise women you’re going to help them, you damn better well do it,” she said.
While McCarthy’s supporters sought to regroup after the vote, there were some early acknowledgments that the opposition to him might prove insurmountable. “If he can’t win again we’re going to have to turn in a different direction,” Rep. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark. told Bloomberg.
Gaetz has already begun naming a list of acceptable successors to reporters. Some of the names included Majority Leader Steve Scalise, GOP Whip Tom Emmer, Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington, and former Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, who left Congress to run a surprisingly competitive race for governor of New York. (By law, the speaker of the House does not have to be an elected member of Congress.)
Know More
The storm clouds began gathering above McCarthy early in the day, after Democrats made it clear that they would not offer their support to McCarthy without major concessions the former speaker appeared unwilling to make.
“House Democrats remain willing to find common ground on an enlightened path forward,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a dear colleague letter, announcing that he and other party leaders would back the motion to vacate. “Ultimately, our extreme Republican colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same. It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War.”
On Tuesday morning, McCarthy told CNBC that Democrats “haven’t asked for anything and I’m not going to provide anything.” But he suggested the party’s members should back him based on “what’s good for government” after he defied the GOP’s right flank of his party to avoid a government shutdown.
That message appeared to fall flat, even with Democratic moderates, despite reports of a furious last-minute push to win over Democratic support by McCarthy’s allies. The former speaker angered much of his opposition by greenlighting an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and attempting to renege on federal spending levels agreed to in this year’s debt ceiling deal. At a Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday, members largely took the opportunity to vote their anger at the Calfornian.
McCarthy “is a man without principle. He is a man who cannot be trusted,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. told reporters. “Anyone who thinks that it might be some sort of strategy for Frontliners to try and help McCarthy is kind of fundamentally understanding that to us, nothing is more important than our principles. He has made this bed.”
At the same time, McCarthy also seemed to fumble efforts at winning over the small number of Republican holdouts necessary to quash the rebellion. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Ky. suggested he was voting to oust McCarthy partly due to condescending treatment from him over needing to pray over the decision.
“When I get a call from the speaker and he belittles that, to me that shows another reason why we need a change of leadership,” he told Semafor.
The View From McCarthy's Allies
Moderate Republicans and McCarthy allies spent much of Tuesday venting their fury at Gaetz, who they accused of plunging the party into bedlam for his own political gain and ego. Many dwelled on the intensely personal nature of the feud between the two men, which has played out in public for months: McCarthy has suggested that Gaetz is trying to topple him as revenge for refusing to squash an ethics investigation into the Floridian.
“This is some sort of weird, pseudo-psycho-political fetish that needs to come to an end,” Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y. told Semafor. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., called Gaetz a “a diabolical saboteur who has been single mindedly focused on destabilizing the Republican majority for nine months.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a fellow hardliner and friend of Gaetz’s who has split with him on her support for the speaker, criticized him for having “no plan.”“There’s no one that has stepped forward to run,” she said. “There’s no one that is coming out saying ‘I’ll be speaker’ and rallying support within the conference.”
The anger at Gaetz has led to some calls that he be banished from the GOP’s ranks as punishment, echoing a recent Washington Post op-ed by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who called the Florida congressman an “an anti-Republican who has become actively destructive to the conservative movement.”
“He shouldn’t be in our conference,” Rep. Don Bacon, a moderate from Nebraska, told reporters. “He’s not a Republican.”
The View From The Senate
The chaos over the speaker’s gavel drew protests from some Republicans in the Senate.
“We saw a similar thing happen to Boehner, Ryan, and now McCarthy. I’m sure the next speaker is going to be subjected to the same terrorist attacks,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas told the Huffington Post, calling it “disgraceful.”