House ousts McCarthy — for now

The House of Representatives stripped Kevin McCarthy of his gavel Tuesday afternoon, the first time in history the chamber has voted to remove a speaker.

Whether McCarthy will remain toppled remains unclear, however. House Republicans now face the difficult task of choosing a new leader and, with no obvious replacement candidate in waiting, McCarthy could try to reclaim his role. If so, lawmakers may be in for a grueling evening of roll call votes, similar to the 15 rounds it took to elect the Californian as speaker in January. McCarthy himself has said he’d be willing to repeat the performance.

Rep. Ralph Norman, a member of the hard right House Freedom Caucus, told CNN he would support McCarthy slogging it out. “It’s a great process,” he said. “That’s why we did it in January.” Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc. vowed to Semafor that he’d “be willing to go through 1500 more” rounds.

Eight Republicans joined with Democrats to oust McCarthy, passing a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair introduced Monday by Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida lawmaker who has emerged over the past year as McCarthy’s archnemesis. Most of the former speaker’s opponents belonged to the party’s hard-right faction, who have accused McCarthy of backtracking on promises he made to secure the speakership this year, and were infuriated by his decision to avoid a government shutdown by passing a temporary spending bill with Democratic help.

One exception was Rep. Nancy Mace, the often unpredictable moderate from South Carolina who joined in the overthrow effort. She told reporters she was upset that McCarthy had not followed through on a promise that he would bring up a vote on legislation expanding birth control access. “If you promise women you’re going to help them, you damn better well do it,” she said.

While McCarthy’s supporters sought to regroup after the vote, there were some early acknowledgments that the opposition to him might prove insurmountable. “If he can’t win again we’re going to have to turn in a different direction,” Rep. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark. told Bloomberg.

Gaetz has already begun naming a list of acceptable successors to reporters. Some of the names included Majority Leader Steve Scalise, GOP Whip Tom Emmer, Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington, and former Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, who left Congress to run a surprisingly competitive race for governor of New York. (By law, the speaker of the House does not have to be an elected member of Congress.)