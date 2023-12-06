George Santos is earning six figures from Cameo videos

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, George Santos was at Best Buy on Northern Boulevard in Queens.

Santos, whose biography on the celebrity video platform Cameo identifies him as a “Former congressional ‘Icon’!💅🏼,” was buying a stand for his phone, because he has hundreds of videos to make and his hand is getting tired.

The former congressman was expelled last Friday for a variety of sins and alleged crimes, including overcharging the credit card of a colleague’s mother. He has, in the intervening four days, stumbled across a path to making a living that dwarfs the $174,000 salary he earned as a member of Congress.

AD

In fact, Santos said — and screenshots and the CEO of Cameo confirmed — that he has lined up more than that sum in his first 48 hours on the platform. People pay between $200 and $300 to Santos for various flavors of communication. The videos can take less than a minute to film, and the platform has brought millions of dollars to the occasional campy, game, minor celebrity like the late comedian Gilbert Gottfried.

Santos “is going to be an absolute whale,” Cameo’s founder and CEO, Steven Galanis, told Semafor. His launch, Galanis said, is among the platform’s best ever: “Sarah Jessica Parker, Bon Jovi — he’s putting numbers up like that,” he said.

Santos does seem to be putting his heart into the project.

AD

Some of the videos offer encouragement: “Hey Harper, I love that you are such a dedicated student at NYU, you know, my not-so-real MBA,” he cheerily told a student.

Others are roasts — deliberate or not — like when Sen. John Fetterman’s, D-Pa. office deployed Santos to tell indicted Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J. to “stay strong.” (Santos wasn’t in on the joke, but finds it “hilarious.”)

Many are pure camp. One Democratic activist got Santos to sing a few bars of Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble.”