George Santos has been expelled from the House

George Santos, the embattled New York Republican who is accused of largely fabricating his resume and engaging in illegal campaign finance activity, has been expelled from the House following a damning ethics probe.

House members voted 314 to 114 to boot Santos, with two Democrats voting “present.” He becomes only the sixth lawmaker to be expelled from the House of Representatives since the U.S. was founded. Three of those were booted for supporting the Confederate rebellion at the onset of the Civil War, and two others were removed for allegations of bribery.

The Ethics Committee’s investigation revealed extensive misuse of campaign funds, with Santos allegedly spending donor contributions on things like botox procedures and an OnlyFans subscription.

The panel’s report was released after Santos was separately indicted on new federal charges in October — including conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, while his former campaign treasurer pleaded guilty and admitted to much of the conduct.

Prosecutors allege that Santos inflated his 2022 campaign’s fundraising numbers in an effort to qualify his campaign for financial support from Republican Party leaders.

The 35-year-old congressman previously told Semafor he would not seek re-election in 2024.