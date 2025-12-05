Latin American fintech dLocal eyes Africa expansion

Uruguayan fintech company dLocal expects to expand its operations in Africa, driven by increased demand from Chinese e-commerce companies and rapid population growth, the company’s co-founder told Semafor.

The Nasdaq-listed firm provides cross-border payments services in emerging markets, allowing international businesses to accept payments in local currencies. It operates in more than 40 countries globally, including 14 in Africa. Sergio Fogel, the company’s co-president and co-founder, said African expansion was one of the “main pillars” of dLocal’s “merchant-led” growth strategy, which involves expanding in line with requests from companies that require payment services.

He told Semafor that recent interest in accessing African markets had been driven by Chinese e-commerce firms, such as Temu, satellite internet companies, and ride-hailing taxi services. “They see Africa as a huge, huge growth opportunity,” he said.

Fogel said Africa’s young population made it “a real market,” more so than in wealthier regions with aging populations. He pointed to Africa’s youth dividend, citing the IMF’s projection that by 2030 half of all new entrants into the global labor force will come from sub-Saharan Africa.