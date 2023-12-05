UN warns of ‘even more hellish’ humanitarian toll as Israel pushes into south Gaza

Jenna Moon /

Israel’s expanded offensive in the southern Gaza Strip could hold catastrophic consequences for Palestinians living in the enclave, a United Nations representative said.

“Nowhere is safe in Gaza and there is nowhere left to go. If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond,” Lynn Hastings, the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said.

The Israel Defense Forces moved troops and tanks into the southern strip Monday evening, satellite images showed.