Israel begins its ground offensive in southern Gaza

Israel has begun its ground operation of southern Gaza, according to reports.

Satellite imagery showed troops and tanks had advanced into the south on Monday, The New York Times reported. Israeli airstrikes also hit the south amid the expanding ground offensive, killing and wounding dozens of residents, Reuters reported.

The satellite footage showed that IDF troops had reached a position just north of the city of Khan Younis, where Israel believes Hamas’s leadership is located.

Israel had previously told Gazans to evacuate to the south to escape its bombardment of the north, most of which is now decimated.