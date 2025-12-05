Republicans stuck in economic muddle as White House eyes second party-line bill

The Trump White House hopes to revive Americans’ faith in its economic management with a new sales pitch for this year’s major economic legislation — and will maybe try for a sequel next year.

The summer’s party-line tax cuts — aka President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” — were designed as the centerpiece of a 2026 midterm campaign. But even Republicans concede the bill hasn’t yet resonated with the public, and is now eclipsed by a fight over health care costs.

Now, as Trump prepares for a scheduled Tuesday trip to Pennsylvania, his advisers and Republican leaders want to persuade the public of the benefits in that bill, while also discussing a potential follow-up.

“There is a substantial lack of knowledge amongst the public about what was in our reconciliation bill,” an administration official told Semafor, referring to the mechanism used to pass the tax plan without Democratic votes.

AD

The official said a second attempt at a GOP-only economic package next year isn’t out of the question: “[If] we can rally the party on Capitol Hill to make substantial strides on policy that impacts voters, particularly impacts voters in their pocketbook, the more the better.”

Rallying congressional Republicans for another go-round on a big economic bill won’t be easy. The narrow House majority is nearly paralyzed by deep divisions. And while Republican senators agree the public isn’t yet aware of the tax bill’s upsides, some believe that tax refunds in April, rather than a more legislation sequel, will cheer up dour voters.

“I don’t think there’s any speech, any social media posts that can say, ‘Don’t you feel better?’” said Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who predicted the party’s tax law will sink in next year. “Economic issues is not: Somebody tells me, ‘You feel better.’ You have to actually feel better.”

AD

Americans, according to polling, do not feel better. Gallup’s economic confidence index fell seven percentage points last month, with just 27% of people saying the US economy is improving.

They could feel worse soon. Ahead of an expected spike in health premiums for millions of people, the White House recently postponed unveiling a proposal targeting health care costs and left sorting out details of a plan to lawmakers. On top of that, Trump has lowered tariffs on some goods to respond to rising prices but otherwise embraced his widespread levies.

Trump, meanwhile, has spent much of the last month engaged in foreign policy and courting Gulf investment, while dismissing any public focus on economic dissatisfaction as a Democratic attack.

AD

The administration official said Trump aides are cognizant of how voters feel and know that the economy and affordability are what win elections, adding that recent news of the health care plan was a leak of an unfinished product and that conversations continue.

Trump is expected to take more domestic trips, too, though future locations and timing remain unknown. A senior White House official told Semafor that Trump will discuss how he is “delivering on his Day One priority of ending Joe Biden’s inflation crisis” in his upcoming travels.

Republicans are all over the place on more tangible solutions.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is among those pitching Trump directly on another party-line bill. But Senate Finance Chair Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, told Semafor that a party-line bill is “not my first option” and said he would prefer doing bipartisan bills on trade, health care, and taxes.

“If we know exactly what we’re trying to accomplish before we get started? Yes. We don’t know that. So, I don’t want to do a reconciliation [bill] just to say we did a reconciliation bill,” Lankford said.

The administration official said it’s a “moving target” for what would go in another party-line bill, making clear that the party needs to sell the first one as it works on the next.