Americans lose confidence in US economy

Dec 4, 2025, 4:37am EST
A storefront’s Black Friday display
Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Americans’ confidence in the US economy fell in November, a worrying sign for the White House as it works to convince the public its economic agenda is working.

Gallup’s latest economic confidence measure fell seven points last month to its lowest point since July 2024. Only about two in 10 US adults said current economic conditions are excellent or good, compared to four in 10 who rated them poor. And just 27% said the US economy is improving, while 68% said it’s worsening.

The negative sentiment extends to the labor market, with nearly two-thirds of Americans believing it’s a bad time to get a job.

And respondents said they plan to spend an average of $778 on holiday gifts this season, according to the November data, a substantial decline from the $1,007 they said they expected to spend on gifts last month.

Morgan Chalfant
