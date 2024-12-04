South Korea’s martial law debacle tests its democracy and economy

As South Korean lawmakers navigate the political turmoil sparked by President Yoon Suk Yeul’s surprise martial law declaration Tuesday, the country’s already-shaky economy seems set for even more turbulence ahead.

Immediately following Yoon’s announcement, the iShares MSCI index, which tracks more than 90 large and mid-sized companies in South Korea, tumbled as much as 7%. The won fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since 2022. Both somewhat recovered Wednesday after Yoon lifted martial law. The Bank of Korea also promised to boost short-term liquidity to help stabilize markets following the debacle.

AD

Still, investors are spooked by such a highly-advanced economy being suddenly susceptible to political upheaval, and analysts warned that the chaos could spill over into global markets.