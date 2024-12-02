Global auto industry in turmoil as prospect of US tariffs looms

Western automakers have braced for increased turmoil after US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January. The president-elect has pledged to raise tariffs on goods coming into the US, including 25% on goods from Mexico, where many US and European carmakers have facilities.

A recent S&P report found that US and European carmakers could lose up to 17% of profits under Trump’s trade plan. Already, protectionist US and European measures to curb the sale of China-made cars have had global repercussions, with once strong Japanese automakers acutely exposed to Chinese competition.

Many automakers are still betting electric vehicles could pull their struggling businesses through, but sluggish demand could require government intervention, which Trump may be unlikely to give.