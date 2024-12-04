South Korean president faces impeachment after shock martial law move

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces an impeachment vote after declaring, and rapidly rescinding, martial law in the country.

In a shock late-night announcement Yoon said the law was needed to protect South Korea from “anti-state” threats posed by North Korea. But opposition lawmakers immediately condemned the move, rushing to Parliament, and in some cases breaking through barricades, to vote against the measure, prompting Yoon to lift the order.

On Wednesday South Korean MPs began impeachment proceedings against Yoon, and are considering whether to impeach his defense minister too, while protesters marched to the presidential office to demand the leader step down.